Ossiam Has $2.81 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,858 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN traded down $7.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $588.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,663. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.87 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

