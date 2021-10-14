Ossiam Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD traded up $37.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,398.31. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,906. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $985.05 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,508.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,391.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.