Ossiam Has $7.06 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ossiam lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in The Clorox by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $160.83. 3,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.55 and its 200-day moving average is $176.86. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.11.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

