OST Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,264.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One OST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OST has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $5,264.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00238047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00096276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

