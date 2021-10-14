Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Short Interest Up 210.1% in September

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 210.1% from the September 15th total of 493,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Owlet stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65. Owlet has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $11.56.
Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Owlet will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
About Owlet
Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc
