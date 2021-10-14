Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Short Interest Up 210.1% in September

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 210.1% from the September 15th total of 493,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Owlet stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65. Owlet has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Owlet will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

