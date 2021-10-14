OWNDATA (OWN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 37% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. OWNDATA has a market cap of $617,970.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.48 or 0.00505400 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $581.95 or 0.01012513 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

