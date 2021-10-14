Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

