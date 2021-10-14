PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.71

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.67, with a volume of 12310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

PACW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 36,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.