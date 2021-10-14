Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $2.24 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.57 or 0.00008009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00238047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00096276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

