Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $33.42 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $835.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.4018 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

