Parachute Price Down 27.9% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $241,357.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00045716 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,555,836 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.