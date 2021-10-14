Particl (PART) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $30.29 million and $3,381.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00004446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.32 or 0.00342863 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,627,956 coins and its circulating supply is 11,603,431 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

