Patientory (PTOY) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $1,397.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00046960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.56 or 0.00243940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00095479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

