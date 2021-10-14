Paxos Standard Market Cap Hits $945.72 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC on major exchanges. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $945.72 million and $102.49 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00094381 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00022004 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000146 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

