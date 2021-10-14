PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $256.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

