PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) Short Interest Up 115.9% in September

PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ PBBK opened at $13.77 on Thursday. PB Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.67.

PB Bankshares Company Profile

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

