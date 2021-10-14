PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) Short Interest Up 115.9% in September

PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ PBBK opened at $13.77 on Thursday. PB Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.67.
PB Bankshares Company Profile
