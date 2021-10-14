Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ: PGC):

10/14/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/5/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/29/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/17/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. "

PGC opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $623.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,303 shares of company stock worth $1,197,799. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

