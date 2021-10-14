Peercoin (PPC) Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 5% against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $24.69 million and $41,905.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001529 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,175,385 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

