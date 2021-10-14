Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Up 97% Over Last 7 Days

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 97% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $40.82 million and $6.10 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00070003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00119319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00073113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,047.45 or 0.99641881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.89 or 0.06500834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

