Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Penn Virginia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

PVAC opened at $32.47 on Thursday. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,756,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penn Virginia by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 323,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Penn Virginia by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 121.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 237,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

