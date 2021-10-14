People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock Position Increased by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2,333.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,196,218 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.54% of People’s United Financial worth $39,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

PBCT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 5,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,694. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

