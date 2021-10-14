People’s United Financial (PBCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect People’s United Financial to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect People’s United Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. 2,876,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in People’s United Financial stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 206,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

