pEOS (PEOS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $31.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00118311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00072449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,708.08 or 0.99985087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.02 or 0.06437705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

