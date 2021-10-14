Permission Coin Reaches Market Cap of $41.27 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $41.27 million and $476,998.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00069109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00122141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00074147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,461.61 or 0.99875262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.33 or 0.06516797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,668,563,567 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

