Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €225.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €225.00 ($264.71) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €202.83 ($238.63).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €198.80 ($233.88) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of €186.66 and a 200-day moving average of €180.23.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.