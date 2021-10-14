Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Perrigo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,296,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,154,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Perrigo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 178,604 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Perrigo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Perrigo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,975,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,439,000 after buying an additional 596,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Perrigo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,996,000 after buying an additional 109,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

