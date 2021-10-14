Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.29

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 29536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

About Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

