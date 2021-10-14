Petards Group (LON:PEG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.36

Shares of Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.36 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 10.60 ($0.14). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.14), with a volume of 132 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.10 million and a P/E ratio of 21.20.

Petards Group Company Profile (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

