Peter Southby Acquires 11 Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby bought 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,338 ($17.48) per share, for a total transaction of £147.18 ($192.29).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Peter Southby purchased 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.72) per share, with a total value of £140.80 ($183.96).

On Friday, August 13th, Peter Southby purchased 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($194.02).

EMIS Group stock opened at GBX 1,361.34 ($17.79) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £861.88 million and a PE ratio of 29.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,381.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,259.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. EMIS Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,538 ($20.09).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 1.26%. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

EMIS Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

