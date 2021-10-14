Phantasma Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $74.64 million and $991,520.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,659.33 or 0.99685564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00058757 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00050159 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005552 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.00524250 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,908,489 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.