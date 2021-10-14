Phantomx Hits Market Cap of $33,680.51 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market cap of $33,680.51 and approximately $3.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.39 or 0.00321539 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009282 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001890 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

