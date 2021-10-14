Phoenixcoin (PXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $149.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $149.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,719.72 or 1.00100615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.76 or 0.00318682 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.56 or 0.00547268 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00215551 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002287 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,610,075 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

