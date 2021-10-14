Phoenixcoin Trading Up 5.4% This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $152.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,650.22 or 0.99886537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00057435 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00319306 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.92 or 0.00531219 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.00211378 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009055 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002148 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,618,987 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

