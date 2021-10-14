Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the September 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 560.65% and a negative net margin of 429.56%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Phunware by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at $37,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phunware by 81.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PHUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

