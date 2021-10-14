Pillar Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $199,487.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pillar has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00047861 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00216045 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00096549 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.
Pillar Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “
Pillar Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.
