PIN (PIN) Trading Down 36.5% Over Last Week

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. One PIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00070415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00123204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,097.55 or 0.99776874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.24 or 0.06605900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

