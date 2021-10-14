Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Position Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,522 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.05% of Pinduoduo worth $69,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 15.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 66.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,343,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $97.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of -271.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.80. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

