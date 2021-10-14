Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.97 million and $10,206.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.98 or 0.00324542 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009364 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002017 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,795,999 coins and its circulating supply is 431,535,563 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

