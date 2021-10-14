Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.

PNFP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

PNFP opened at $101.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $9,151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

