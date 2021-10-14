Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,618,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.57 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $4,135,363.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,363.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 675,813 shares of company stock valued at $40,612,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

