Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells $427,032.52 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 28,078 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,455,844.30.

On Monday, September 13th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $438,087.24.

On Thursday, August 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09.

PINS traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.52. 7,859,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,542,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.78. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 177.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 29.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 127.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

