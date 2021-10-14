Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Shares Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) by 372.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,831 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Pioneer Merger worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth about $110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

NASDAQ:PACX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,493. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.