Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for NOV in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Shares of NOV opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NOV by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,329 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NOV by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,448 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,165,785,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,772,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

