Pirate Chain Trading 19.8% Lower This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $433.33 million and $778,395.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00003936 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00206772 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00123639 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.69 or 0.00130605 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002449 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,482,715 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

