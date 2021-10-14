PKG Token (PKG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,539.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. PKG Token has a market cap of $189,310.56 and $3,539.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PKG Token has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00070064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00122296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,561.11 or 0.99951130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,745.31 or 0.06503495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002852 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.