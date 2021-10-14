PlayGame (PXG) Achieves Market Cap of $455,993.17

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $455,993.17 and approximately $13,831.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00046189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00236615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00096229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.