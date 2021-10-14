Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

PII stock opened at $125.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after buying an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $380,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

