PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 56,530 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $345.00 million, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 93,663.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $768,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

