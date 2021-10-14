Pool (POOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter. Pool has set its FY 2021 guidance at $13.460-$13.960 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $13.46-13.96 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $440.37 on Thursday. Pool has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $500.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.83.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

