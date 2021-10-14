Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

XPDI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 474,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.